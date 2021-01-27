close
Wed Jan 27, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 27, 2021

PAC body seeks record of all PNCA ex-DGs, directors’ appointment

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 27, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday sought the record of appointment of all the ex-director generals and directors of Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA).

The sub-committee of the PAC was held with the chair of its Chairman Noor Alam Khan, in which the audit paras related to Culture Division for the year 2017-18 were examined.

Latest News

More From Pakistan