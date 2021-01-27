Covid-19 claims six more lives in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Six more coronavirus patients died which raised the total death toll to 400 in Faisalabad while 49 new cases were also reported during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 558 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the last 24 hours. He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 594 while 7,125 patients had been recovered. He told that 550 beds had been allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, he added, 120 patients, including 45 confirmed, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 39, including seven confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital. He said that 385 confirmed patients had been quarantined at their homes in the district.