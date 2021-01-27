close
Wed Jan 27, 2021
January 27, 2021

Saving the voiceless

Newspost

 
January 27, 2021

Animals are friendly and loyal creatures. It is surprising that in our country, animals receive indescribable hate. Many people don’t think twice before killing street dogs. Contrary to popular beliefs, stray dogs don’t have a harmful impact on the environment. The relevant authorities should take action against those who kill innocent animals. Also, they should set up shelter homes for stray animals so that these voiceless creatures can have a safe place for themselves.

Hira Abid

Karachi

