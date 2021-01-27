close
Wed Jan 27, 2021
AFP
January 27, 2021

Iran approves Sputnik V vaccine

World

AFP
January 27, 2021

MOSCOW: Iran has approved Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif said on Tuesday, in a win for Moscow as it aims to bolster its geopolitical clout.

Iran, which is fighting the Middle East’s deadliest outbreak, has said it will only rely on vaccines made by Russia, India or China, while also working to produce a homemade jab. After talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Zarif confirmed Sputnik V had been approved on Monday, adding: "In the near future we hope we will be able to purchase it, as well as start joint production."

