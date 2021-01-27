Google to drop funding for lawmakers denying election results

Washington: Google said on Tuesday it would halt political contributions for lawmakers who voted against certifying the election of President Joe Biden, citing the deadly US Capitol violence earlier this month.

The move comes with major tech firms and other companies seeking to distance themselves from misinformation about the election promoted by former president Donald Trump and his supporters. Google’s political action committee, known as NetPAC, had paused all political contributions and reviewed its policies following the deadly siege in Washington as Congress was preparing to certify presidential results.