close
Wed Jan 27, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 27, 2021

40 more die from COVID-19

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 27, 2021

LAHORE:Around 40 more patients died from COVID19 and 700 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Tuesday, the death toll reached 4,608, while confirmed cases reached 154,717 in the province.

Latest News

More From Lahore