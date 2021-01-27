40 more die from COVID-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Around 40 more patients died from COVID19 and 700 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Tuesday, the death toll reached 4,608, while confirmed cases reached 154,717 in the province.