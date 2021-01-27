Sanitation drive in rural areas

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to increase the jurisdiction of its sanitation department to rural areas and suburbs of the city here on Tuesday. In the first phase, the sanitation work has been started in Sohan, Pindorian, Zia Masjid, Khhana Pull, Tramri, and Lehtrar Road.

200 tons of garbage was removed from these areas. The administration has started work on various projects.

Capital Development Authority has been receiving the applications of citizens for increasing the jurisdiction of the sanitation department to suburbs of the city. While considering the applications of masses, Capital Development Authority has begun work accordingly.

More than 100 sanitary workers, 3 excavators, 10 dumpers and other machinery took part in the cleanliness operation conducted by CDA on Tuesday. The sanitation operation is underway under the supervision of Director Sanitation.