Khurram Manzoor surpasses Saeed Anwar

LAHORE: Veteran batsman Khurram Manzoor on Tuesday broke the record of Saeed Anwar of the highest number of List A centuries.

The 34-year-old scored an unbeaten 143 off 163 for Sindh against Central Punjab at NBP Sports Complex — his third of the tournament.

It was the 27th List-A century of Manzoor’s career and it put him one ahead of Anwar.

Khurram has now scored 7,541 runs in 154 List-A games at an average of 54.25.

The only Pakistani batsman with a better List-A career average is Shan Masood, who boasts an average of 56.39. Karachi-based Manzoor has played 16 Tests, 7 ODIs and 3 T20Is for Pakistan.