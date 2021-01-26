Dozens detained in Nepal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KATHMANDU: Police used batons and water cannon on Monday to disperse hundreds of people protesting in Kathmandu against the dissolution of Nepal’s parliament. Political tensions have been rising in the Himalayan nation since Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli dismissed the legislature in December, accusing members of his Communist Party of non-cooperation.