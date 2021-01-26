Seven children kidnapped in Nigeria

Abuja: Seven children and an adult were kidnapped from an orphanage by unknown criminals outside Nigeria’s capital Abuja, police said on Monday. Aged between nine and 14, the children from the orphanage in Abaji "were plucked away between 1 am and 2 am on Saturday by a group of about 25 men," Rachel Alaje, owner of Rachel’s Home For Orphans And Vulnerable Children, told AFP by text message.