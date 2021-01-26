close
Tue Jan 26, 2021
AFP
January 26, 2021

Jailed Belarusian blogger ends hunger strike after 42 days

AFP
January 26, 2021

Minsk: Opposition blogger Igor Losik on Monday ended a hunger strike that he began 42 days ago while in custody on charges of organising anti-government riots in Belarus. Losik was detained last June and accused of using his popular channel on the Telegram messenger to incite riots ahead of the August presidential election. "I decided to stop the hunger strike. Why did I do it? Definitely on my own will... I was simply shocked by the unbelievable wave of solidarity," Losik said in an open letter shared online.

