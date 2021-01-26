Govt, opposition meeting on NA session not held

ISLAMABAD: The scheduled meeting of the government and opposition could not take place Monday apparently due to the PML-N parliamentary party meeting.

The government and opposition were scheduled to resume the second round of talks for the smooth sailing of the current session of the National Assembly. However, according to sources in the PML-N, the party gave a cold response to the government by refusing to attend the meeting due to National Assembly speaker trying to block entry of Maryam Nawaz to the Parliament. PPP’s Syed Naveed Qamar went to the chamber of the speaker but when the PML-N did not appear he also came back. When contacted, Syed Naveed Qamar said the meeting could not take place as the parliamentary party meeting of the PML-N was going on.