Over 70pc of Ehsaas Kifalat Programme survey completed: Dr Sania

MARDAN: The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Safety and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar on Monday said over 70 percent of Ehsaas Kifalat Programme survey has been completed to enroll almost seven million underprivileged people to bring them under a social safety net.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Sania Nishtar said Ehsaas Kifalat Programme survey was underway in Khyber Pakthunkhwa, being completed with the assistance of teachers, police, district administration and officials of social welfare department. She said currently four million poor including orphans, widows, special children and women, were being provided financial assistance under Ehsaas Kifalat Programme and the assistance would be increased up to seven million poor after completion of the survey.

The SAPM said new lists of eligible beneficiaries were being prepared under transparent mechanism and maintained that poor and vulnerable people should also be included in the programme, clarifying that not a single deserving person would be expelled from the list. She said all survey data was being digitalised and information of the beneficiaries would be available on a one click. To a question to receive funds from foreign donors, she maintained that all funds for Ehsaas Kifalat Progamme were being provided by the Ministry of Finance, Government of Pakistan.

The PM aide said schools, colleges and universities students were also being provided scholarship so that they could continue their studies without facing financial problems and to contribute in the process of national development.