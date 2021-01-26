Thailand to host Asian Indoor Games in 2022

ISLAMABAD: The 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Art Games (AIMAG) will now be held from March 10-20, 2022 in Bangkok and province of Chonburi (Thailand).

The Games were earlier scheduled for May 21-30, 2021 but postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic. Now the 6th edition of the event will be held in 2022. The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has communicated to all the national Olympic committees regarding the new schedule.

“After due consultation with our colleagues in the National Olympic Committee of Thailand and the organizing committee of the AIMAG, I have to confirm that the AIMAG will now be held from March 10-20, 2022. Further details with regard to the entry by sport, entry by number and entry by name will be communicated to your good self directly by the organizing committee shortly,” Director General OCA Husain Al Musallam said.