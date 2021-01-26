‘Medical education has undergone rapid transition’

LAHORE:King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal emphasised on the importance and observance of ethical practices by trainers and inculcate the same in the trainees.

Addressing the third session of CMT course held at KEMU, the VC mentioned that medical education had undergone rapid transition from Apprenticeship Model to Competence Based Medical Education. The success of Competence-Based Model in Medical Education involves demonstration of desirable attributes of a medical doctor/trainer as a teacher as a facilitator and as a research scholar. These attributes have also been highlighted in Can Meds and ACGME Models. The CMT Chief Organiser Dr Bilquis Shabbir thanked Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, Prof Zahid Kamal, Prof Syed Asghar Naqi, Prof Abrar Ashraf Ali, Prof Ali Madeeh Hashmi, Prof Nazish Imran, Dr Amna Khanum and Dr Aabish for supporting educational activities at KEMU.

Prof Zahid Kamal, Principal Sahiwal Medical College, in the interactive session on Professionalism and Ethics in Medical Education, discussed that proper demeanor of a doctor in discharging professional duties towards patients and recognising role of medical professionals is of paramount importance.

The second session was Artificial Intelligence and Emotional Intelligence by Dr Khalid Cheema. An engaging and interactive session ensued as CMT learners proactively discussed the challenges of Artificial Intelligence in Medical Education, whether or not it can replace human intelligence? He explained that some software may mimic human brain; however, soft skills such as empathy and altruism may not be demonstrated by computer software and programmes. The session on emotional intelligence elaborated upon attributes of emotionally intelligent individuals and the importance of striking a balance between brain and heart to create an apt learning environment and become professional doctors.