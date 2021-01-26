close
Tue Jan 26, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2021

Woman, son die in roof collapse incident

Lahore

LAHORE:A 32-year old woman and her son died in an incident of roof collapse in the Kahna police limits on Monday. Police handed over bodies to the victims’ family. Rescuers said a citizen Irfan was living along with his family at Kachwana Pind in a government servant quarter. The family was asleep when the roof suddenly caved in. As a result, the family was trapped under the debris. A rescue team evacuated four victims. Two of them were in critical condition and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was being conducted while transferring to Lahore General Hospital. Two of the victims died in hospital. The victim woman and her son have been identified as Rehman, 13, and Bushra, 32. Waqas Rehmat Ali, 25, had received fractures on leg and Bisma, 05, a cut on her forehead.

