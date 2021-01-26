PML-N MPA reposes trust in CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:PML-N MPA Azhar Abbas Chandia called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and discussed public problems of his constituency.

Tahir Bashir Cheema was also present on this occasion. The CM assured of solving the problems. The MPA reposed his trust in Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Talking on this occasion, the CM said that his doors are open to all and solving the problems of assembly members was his responsibility. Muzaffargarh was also given a special development package as he was sincerely engaged in serving the masses, he added.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders’ behaviour is contrary to the national interest as they are conspiring against the development by creating chaos. The government has accelerated the development journey to backward areas, he added. The MPA praised the CM and said that Usman Buzdar had always given the MPs respect and solved their problems.

report: The CM has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the recovery of the body of a girl from the hospital in PS Nawab Town area and directed that a comprehensive investigation be held to find facts. Meanwhile, the police have arrested an accused namely Usama Munir.

Water commission: Water and Environmental Judicial Commission Chairman Justice (r) Ali Akbar Qureshi called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office Monday and presented a report about the performance of the commission. Commission’s focal person Kamil Ali Haider, Secretary Housing, LDA DG and Wasa MD were also present. The chief minister appreciated the work done by the commission and directed to expand this beneficial drive to other divisional headquarters as the government would support steps for saving water wastage.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister held the view that overcoming the wastage of water was a collective responsibility as it’s a big boon for all of us. He proposed to run an awareness campaign to sensitise the people about overcoming the water wastage. We have to save every drop of water as the water level has drastically receded in Lahore and other cities, he stated.

A plan has been devised to construct an underground water tank in Lahore to save rainwater and work will be started soon, he added. Meanwhile, the foundation stone of small dams project will be laid this year in South Punjab to store water.

Ali Akbar Qureshi informed the CM that water tanks had been built in 210 mosques in the provincial metropolis to reutilise the water. The largest tank is under construction at Data Darbar mosque, he added.

Meanwhile, 17 dysfunctional channels of the famous Lahore canal have been reopened along with the installation of water recycling plants in 310 service stations, he said. Along with it, water charges were being received from car service stations and private housing societies for the first time. A sum of Rs1.40 billion has been deposited in government kitty in the head of billing, he added.