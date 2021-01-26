6 die of COVID-19, 108 test positive in a day

Rawalpindi:The number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district is on a decline for the last one month though the number of deaths caused by the virus is still significantly higher from the region.

In the last 24 hours, another six patients died of COVID-19 from ICT and Rawalpindi district taking death toll from the region to 1,053 while another 108 patients have been tested positive from the twin cities taking tally to 53,237.

It is important that in the last one month, nearly 4,800 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the region while the virus has claimed as many as 131 lives in the last 30 days.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that another three patients from the federal capital lost their lives due to the illness taking death toll to 468 while confirmation of another 102 cases took tally from ICT to 40,815. As many as 38,737 patients from ICT have recovered so far. On Monday, there were a total of 1,610 active cases of the disease from the federal capital.

From Rawalpindi district where a total of 35 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities on Sunday, three patients died of the disease in the last 24 hours taking death toll to 585. It is, however, a good omen that only six new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from the district taking tally to 12,422 of which 11,533 have recovered.

According to District Health Office Rawalpindi, the number of active cases of the disease from the district has dropped to 304 on Monday that was 346 on Sunday. As many as 31 confirmed patients belonging to Rawalpindi district have been undergoing treatment at different healthcare facilities in town while some 273 confirmed patients have been in home isolation.