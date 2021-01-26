close
Tue Jan 26, 2021
AFP
January 26, 2021

Debenhams shuts stores, costing 12,000 jobs

World

AFP
January 26, 2021

London: UK department store chain Debenhams is to shut all its outlets, administrators for the collapsed group said Monday, with the loss of around 12,000 jobs. Debenhams, which has long struggled with fierce online competition, will see its brand live on however after British online fashion group Boohoo bought the group's intellectual property assets.

