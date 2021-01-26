Employees protest plan to privatise Wapda

NOWSHERA: The employees of the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) on Monday staged a protest demonstration against the planned privatization of the authority.

They threatened that the Wapda employees from all over the country would stage protests if the government went ahead with its plan to privatize Wapda.The protesters marched from Nowshera Kalan to the Nowshera cantonment.

Chanting slogans against the government, Zonal Chairman Khyber Circle Younas Shah, Zonal General Secretary Shafiqullah, Divisional Chairman Jan Said and others criticized the government for its policies.

They said that the incumbent government was the cruellest one in the history of the country, which had no regard for the difficulties of the people.The protesting Wapda employees said that the government had neither raised their salaries nor restored the employees’ wards quota.The government, they said, should formulate policies keeping in view the interests of the country instead of following the diktats of the International Monetary Fund.