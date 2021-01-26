Covid-19 kills eight more as another 854 test positive

Eight more people have died due to Covid-19 and another 854 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 3,900 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Monday that 11,497 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 854 people, or 7.43 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 2,653,596 tests, which have resulted in 242,053 positive cases, which means that 9.12 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at 1.61 per cent in Sindh. He said that 18,201 patients across the province are currently infected: 17,290 are in self-isolation at home, 12 at isolation centres and 899 at hospitals, while 821 patients are in critical condition, of whom 81 are on life support. He added that 471 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 219,952, which shows the recovery rate to be 90.86 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 854 fresh cases of Sindh, 579 (or 68 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 235 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District East, 154 from District South, 67 from District Korangi, 56 from District Central, 36 from District Malir and 31 from District West.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 51 new cases, Shaheed Benazirabad 37, Jamshoro 21, Sanghar and Ghotki 20 each, Larkana and Shikarpur 15 each, Sujawal 12, Mirpurkhas 10, Matiari and Naushehroferoze six each, Dadu and Jacobabad two each, and Kashmore and Tando Allahyar one each, he added.