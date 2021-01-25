Three youths hit to death

LAHORE:Three youths were killed and two others injured in two different road accidents here Sunday. Three youths were hit by a dumper in front of Bhatti Gate. All three died on the spot. The victims were identified as Umar, 21, Zaid Abid, 20, and Ali Hamza, 18, residents of Ravi Road. Two family members and an employee were among the dead. Edhi volunteers transported the bodies to morgue.

Meanwhile, two youths were injured when two motorcycles collided on Scheme Mor, Multan Road. The injured identified as Kashif, 20, and Shoaib, 18, were provided medical assistance on the spot.

Meanwhile, a man was killed by a speeding vehicle on Canal Road near Medical Scheme on Sunday. The victim identified as Ahmad Din, son of Fateh Mohammad, a resident of Sardar Colony, Dera Hakeem Jallo Mor, was standing at bus stop when he was hit by an unidentified vehicle. As a result, the victim's leg was fractured besides severe head injury. Rescue 1122 shifted him to Service Hospital where he died.

cases registered: Lahore police has so far registered 679 FIRs against 683 illicit arms carriers during the current year.

Around 542 pistols, 10 revolvers, 36 guns, 83 rifles, 09 AK-47 and more than 7,000 bullets and cartridges were recovered from the law breakers. Police also arrested 133 persons and registered 92 cases for defying aerial firing Act.

injured: Three people were injured by stray kite strings in two incidents here on Sunday. Sohail Mehboob, 21, was passing through Yadgar flyover when the left side of his face and fingers were cut by a stray kite string. The injured was shifted to Mayo Hospital. Meanwhile, rescuers picked up two children who had cuts on their faces due to kite string near the Lahore General Hospital. An eight-year-old boy identified as Hasnain, son of Sadiq, was shifted to the Children’s Hospital due to severe injury while the other aged 14 was treated on the spot.

Passerby killed: A passerby was killed in a shootout between two groups in Chung police area on Sunday. Two members of both the groups were also injured. Hanif group and Khalil group got into a quarrel over staring at each other and opened firing, as a result of which a young passerby, Fayyaz, was killed on the spot while Khalil and Hanif were injured in the cross firing. However, the local police reached the spot and arrested the two injured who are being treated in a hospital. Police shifted the body to morgue.