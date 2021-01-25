Covid-19 kills four more as another 630 test positive

Four more people have died due to Covid-19 and another 630 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 3,892 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Sunday that 9,228 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 630 people, or 6.8 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 2,641,939 tests, which have resulted in 241,200 positive cases, which means that 9.13 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at 1.61 per cent in Sindh. He said that 17,827 patients are currently under treatment: 16,916 in self-isolation at home, 13 at isolation centres and 898 at hospitals, while 810 patients are in critical condition, of whom 77 are on life support.

He added that 793 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 219,481, which shows the recovery rate to be 90.99 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 630 fresh cases of Sindh, 469 (or 74 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 170 of the city’s new patients are from District South, 158 from District East, 72 from District Central, 31 from District Malir, 26 from District West and 12 from District Korangi.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 23 new cases, Mirpurkhas and Thatta 20 each, Jamshoro and Tando Allahyar 16 each, Sujawal 14, Tando Muhammad Khan 13, Naushehroferoze 12, and Dadu, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Shikarpur one each, he added.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures issued by his provincial government to stay safe.