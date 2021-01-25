close
Mon Jan 25, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
January 25, 2021

Aussie found in bush after 18 days!

World

AFP
January 25, 2021

BRISBANE, Australia: A man who went missing more than two weeks ago in Australian bushland has been found alive, apparently surviving his ordeal by "drinking dam water and eating mushrooms", authorities said on Sunday.

Robert Weber, 58, was discovered near a dam by a local property owner on Sunday morning after last being seen on January 6 leaving a hotel in Kilkivan, about 200 kilometres north of Brisbane.

Latest News

More From World