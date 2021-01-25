Aviator grab Aquafina Polo Cup 2021 trophy

LAHORE: Aviator grabbed the Aquafina Polo Cup 2021 trophy after outpacing Zacky Farm by 6-4 in the main final played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground on Sunday.

Aviator took an early lead in the first chukker and maintained their supremacy till the fourth and last chukker, winning the match with a score of 6-4. Ahmad Bilal Riaz contributed three tremendous goals, while Mir Huzaifa Ahmed banged a brace and Lt Col Saleem Babboo converted one goal. From the losing side, Nazar Dean Ali Khan played well and hammered a hat-trick, while Hamza Khan scored one goal.

Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) President Maj Gen (r) Akram Sahi graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed prizes and shields among the winners. Talking to reporters, Sahi said that he was glad to witness high-quality polo at Jinnah Polo and Country Club. “Both the finalists were in great form and played really well. I really enjoyed the final and I am hopeful of bright future of polo in Pakistan.”