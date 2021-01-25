Monitoring units

Members of the real-estate fraternity from all over Pakistan are in a fix. On one hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan wants the construction industry and the real-estate sector to grow at a fast pace so that the country’s economy can be put on the right track and we can achieve a healthy GDP in the coming years. For this purpose, the last date of the amnesty scheme has been extended so that a large number of people benefit from it.

But, on the other hand, real-estate agents are being asked to get registered on the FBR portal and report any suspicious transactions to the financial monitoring unit. These instructions are disturbing real-estate agents as they are not trained for detecting any fraudulent transactions. The authorities which are responsible for supervising the process of property transfer should be assigned this task of reporting any suspicious activities to the monitoring unit as they can handle this matter in a well-organised manner.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi