Toronto police say nothing foul behind Karima Baloch death

ISLAMABAD: Canadian authorities have found nothing foul behind the death of Baloch activist Karima Mehrab Baloch, 37.

In a reply to Pakistan High Commission request for information on the cause of Karima Baloch’s death, the Toronto Police Service stated: “Ms. Baloch's disappearance was reported to our Service on December 20, 2020 by a family member. An exhaustive search was commenced by officers which sadly resulted in the location of the deceased on December 21, 2020. The Officer in Charge reported the details to the family shortly thereafter.

“After a thorough investigation, officers determined that this was a non-criminal death and that no foul play was suspected.” The Toronto Police Serice also attached Medical Certificate of Death and Statement of Death issued by Canadian authorities with the reply. The body of Karima Baloch was found in Toronto on Dec 22 where she had been living for five years in exile.