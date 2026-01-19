Andrew Mountbatten Windsor ensures teddy bear collection reaches new home

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s esteemed teddy collection is being moved for good.

As the former Duke of York is exiled from the Royal Lodge, so are his assets and personal belongings.

The Sun reports: “Among them could be his extensive teddy bear collection — which he is said to insist on having arranged in a precise order on his bed daily.”

“A truck from the Windsor mansion was spotted at the lock-up near Bermondsey yesterday.

He added: “The unit is protected by round-the-clock guards, CCTV coverage and high perimeter walls, with tightly-controlled access to shield the ­contents from prying eyes.”

The outlet added: “It is operated by a prestigious firm that has a royal warrant from Andrew’s older brother King Charles.”

“Insiders say the location was chosen for its privacy as much as its security, ensuring valuables are kept well out of public view,” said the outlet.

New allegations about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor “abusing” Balmoral Castle have emerged as his brother King Charles vacations there with Queen Camilla.

According to an exclusive report by The Mail on Sunday on January 17, a former model alleged that convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein flew her to Balmoral in 1999, where she was told she would be expected to massage the then-Prince Andrew. The woman, now in her 50s, said she refused, explaining: “It felt weird and I didn’t want to.”