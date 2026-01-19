Meghan Markle’s return risks setting off something ‘exhausting’ and William, Kate are bracing

With news and rumors overtaking social media, promising, hypothesizing and giving insights into Meghan Markle’s rumored return to the UK, there are many who warn that Buckingham Palace is in a complete panic.

This has come because aides, courtiers and employees are worried, and bracing for the ‘full Meghan experience’ that comes locked and loaded with ‘utter chaos’ allegedly.

The report has come via a well-placed insider that warns the Duchess of Sussex carries the possibility of causing pure upheavel, in the emotional, logistical, and political respects, should she decide to come back to the UK.

What is pertinent to mention regarding these rumors is that they hinge on the decision, the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, is currently sitting on, regarding Prince Harry’s security status, that currently allows him travel opportunities with a requirement that claims he has to inform the government of his arrival, 30 days in advance for the necessary police protection.

But should his full armed security be reinstated, he along with his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet would be awarded protection, as would their mother Meghan.

As the wait continues for their verdict, the insider admits there is a “huge amount of dread” associated with the Duchess.

Not only would it be Meghan’s first arrival since 2022, when she came for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, but the overarching fear is that it “would not be a low-key visit,” should she come, even if for the 2027 Invictus Games. Because “when Meghan arrives, everything becomes louder, faster, and more complicated,” so “staff across several households are already preparing for disruption,” the source said.

Furthermore, it’s also said that “people are bracing themselves because the Sussexes do nothing by halves, and Meghan in particular brings an entire ecosystem with her.”

Reportedly, “this will be utter chaos and everyone is already bracing themselves for the 'full Meghan experience' when it comes to the headlines that will come out of this.”

A former courtier has also offered insight into Prince William and Kate Middleton’s rumored reaction to the prospects and told RadarOnline, “William and Catherine will feel the shockwaves first. Every appearance becomes a comparison, every gesture parsed. It is exhausting, and they know what is coming.”

Because, as one source puts it, “she will not come back as a sidelined duchess. She will arrive as a successful Californian business figure, and that changes the dynamic completely.”

And per another insider it’s that very confidence that “rattles people” because “it is the sense that she feels vindicated over quitting The Firm,” they explained before signing off.