Meghan Markle plans to hide behind kids over return to UK
Meghan Markle is finding ways to dodge hatred upon UK return with family
Meghan Markle is planning to use her children as a shield upon UK return, says an expert.
The Duchess of Sussex, who otherwise has proved to be unpopular in England, is preparing to hide behind her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams claimed to GB News: “Meghan will manage to shield some of her unpopularity by bringing Archie and Lilibet to the UK.
“Her poll ratings are terrible, and the rift with the royal family will cause the press to be hostile.
“We know all of the problems with the couple, but we do not know how they will resolve it,” he noted.
Meanwhile, a source close to the duchess revealed: “Security is always going to be a deciding factor in this.”
Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.
Buckingham Palace aides confirmed they have no authority to intervene in Ravec’s proceedings, which rely entirely on intelligence and security experts.
If approved, the trip could coincide with the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, a cause Harry and Meghan have championed for years.
