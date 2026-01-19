Meghan Markle sends shockwaves with promise of chaos: ‘Has the power to upset the royals’

A side by side comparison of Meghan Markle vs her husband has just been put forward. Given rumors that she may decide to follow her husband to the UK more often should her security arrangements be changed to favor more frequent trips that are not tied to the 30-day process the Duke has to follow before making any trips back and forth.

The whole thing has come via statements by an anonymous palace aide and they’ve talked at length about what makes Meghan almost dangerous for senior royals.

Reason being, “she understands visuals better than almost anyone in that family. Gardens, children, food, fashion – she knows exactly how to generate images that travel, and that have the power to upset the royals.”

A separate palace source also pointed out that this is precisely why there is “talk of chaos,” should it come to pass.

But that is not the only thing because, even mention of Prince Archie or Princess Lilibet is enough to dominate headlines for days, even if all viewers see is the back of their heads, elbows or hair.

But the kicker is that “that is not something the palace can manage easily.”

However, when it comes to Prince Harry, it is a close pal that came forward to speak to RadarOnline and explained, “for him, this is about Invictus and belonging. But he knows Meghan's presence amplifies everything, for better or worse.”

Plus it’s a well known fact which a royal watcher just highlighted that, “a joint appearance in the U.K. from Harry and Meghan would not just be a normal visit. It would be an event.”

So all across Buckingham Palace, and Kensington Palace, “everyone is preparing for the 'full Meghan experience' – because history suggests that is exactly what they will get.”