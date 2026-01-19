What King Charles told Princess Diana in letter before wedding?

King Charles send a special letter to Princess Diana the night before their wedding.

The couple, who tied the knot in 1981, marked one of the most popular royal family weddings.

While the matrimonial was arranged by their parents, the King ensured to send his future wife a special note ahead of the big day, noting his love for her.

Royal author Penny Junor reveals: "The night before the wedding, which Diana spent at Clarence House with her sister Jane, he sent her a note, along with a signet ring that bore the Prince of Wales feathers.”

The King in his letter wrote, 'I'm so proud of you and when you come up I'll be there at the altar for you tomorrow. Just look 'em in the eye and knock 'em dead.’”

King Charles and Diana parted ways in 1992 after an unhappy marriage and two children. His Majesty married Queen Camilla in 2005.

Princess Diana was ‘reluctant’ about marrying the then Prince Charles, now the King, a royal expert has claimed.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Ian Pelham Turner also claimed that King Charles had also cried as the monarch was still in love with his ex, Camilla.

The expert claimed, "They both [cried].

"Diana was reluctant about marrying Charles but was told by her sister it was too late. The tea towels with their joint images were already being sold. Charles was given cufflinks with a Camilla insignia, which he wore on his wedding day so that she could be included, which allegedly made him emotional."