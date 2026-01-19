Prince Harry’s absence leaves gap for Royal family among young people

Royal Family seemed to have one of its biggest losses when Prince Harry stepped back from royal duties, claimed a royal expert.

According to a new report, royal experts believe the Duke of Sussex’s absence has left a gap in connecting with younger audiences.

His appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in the US showed just how much charm and relatability he brings.

In his piece for the i Paper, columnist Simon Kelner argued that bringing Harry back could help the monarchy stay relevant and connect with younger generations.

"If those who seek to shape the Royal Family’s image and commercial appeal, and who talk about 'Brand Windsor' and 'The Firm', want to succeed in a multi-media landscape, they would do well to put their arms around Harry again,” the expert penned.

He continued, "Like all the world’s great brands, the Windsors need to extend their relevance across all demographics, particularly a younger one.

“Harry can do that by speaking to an audience that is deaf to the stentorian tones of speeches at Windsor Castle.

“He can speak the language of TikTok as confidently as King Charles can speak German,” Kelner continued.

“I guarantee there will be those in power who recognise this, and will be keenly anticipating the day when Prince Harry is welcomed back into the fold."