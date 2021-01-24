close
Sun Jan 24, 2021
January 24, 2021

Mufti Qavi to undergo ‘psychiatric treatment’

Top Story

 
January 24, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Mufti Abdul Qavi's uncle on Saturday withdrew the "honor of Mufti" from the cleric and confiscated his cell phone after a video surfaced of him being slapped by TikTok star Hareem Shah a few days back. Reportedly, Qavi's uncle Abdul Wahid took away his cellphone due to his controversial statements and actions which were criticised over various social media platforms. Wahid said that the world is denouncing Qavi's controversial stunts and that he will be given "psychiatric treatment".

