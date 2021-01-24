Amna wins two titles as Asad stuns Hussnain

LAHORE: Islamabad’s Amna Ali Qayyum claimed crowns in girls under-18 and under-14 while Asad Zaman stunned Hussnain Ali Rizwan in the boys under-18 final of the Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2021, which concluded here at the PLTA Courts on Saturday.

The highlight of the final day was the girls under-18 final between Amna Ali Qayyum and Natalia Zaman. Both the players displayed high-quality tennis skills and fought for each and every point till the end. Amna eventually won the match 6-4, 6-4.

She had earlier outclassed Labika Durab 6-1, 6-0 in the girls under-14 final. “I am thankful to my parents for their support and motivation, which helped me and my brother emerge as professional tennis players in national circuit,” Amna said. “My hard work and dedication helped me win back-to-back titles and I am hopeful of winning more and more titles throughout the year,” she added.

The boys under-14 final was also a treat to watch as Asad beat seeded player Hussnain Ali Rizwan 6-2, 5-7, 12-10 after a tough battle. “I am grateful to McDonald’s for sponsoring and encouraging me, which helped me emerge as the title winner,” Asad said. “I am also thankful to my mentor and coach former Davis Cup Captain Rashid Malik (ZTBL) for putting faith in me and transforming me into a tough fighter. I will continue to work hard and try to claim more titles,” he added.

In the boys under-18 final, Hasheesh Kumar defeated Faizan Fayyaz 6-2, 6-2. The boys under-18 doubles title was won by Farman Shakeel and Nalain Abbas, who defeated Hasheesh Kumar and Mahatir Muhammad 4-1, 2-4, 10-7. The boys/girls under-12 doubles title was won by Ameer Mazari and Abubakar Talha, who defeated Abdur Rehman/Nabeel Ali Qayyum 4-1, 4-2.

The boys/girls under-12 singles title was claimed by Abubakar Talha (WAPDA), who beat Ameer Mazari 5-3, 5-3. Abdur Rehman grabbed the boys/girls under-10 title, toppling Aalay Hussain 4-1, 4-1.