Sun Jan 24, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 24, 2021

Woman critically injured after fall

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
January 24, 2021

A woman, who is yet to be identified, was seriously wounded when she fell down from the rooftop of a residential apartment within the limits of the Taimuria Police Station. The woman was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital with critical injuries. The police are investigating to ascertain what really happened.

