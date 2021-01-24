Woman held for killing husband remanded in police custody

A court on Saturday remanded a woman in the police custody for allegedly murdering her husband in his sleep. The police presented Shaheen Bibi before a District East judicial magistrate and sought a two-day remand of the suspect for interrogation, which the court approved.

According to the investigation officer (IO), the woman was arrested on Friday after she killed her 45-year-old husband Wali in their bedroom when he was asleep.

The victim was shot in the head and died on the spot, the IO maintained, saying that the incident took place on Friday at a house in Quaid-e-Azam Colony within the jurisdiction of the Mobina Town police station.

According to SHO Shahid Taj, the victim had married thrice and all three of his wives used to live in the same house. He said Taj was shot by his first wife over a domestic dispute. The deceased man had 13 children from his three wives and was a builder by profession. Police claimed to have recovered a 30bore pistol from the crime scene.

While sending the suspect in police custody, the judge ordered the IO to bring a progress report on the next hearing on Monday. The case has been registered under the Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.