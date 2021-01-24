DIG visits 5 police stations

Islamabad:Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar on Saturday visited five police stations and checked working environment and dealing of cops with public there.

According to details, the newly appointed DIG (Operation) visited Industrial Area, Saabzi Mandi, Margallah, Kohsar and Aabpara Police Stations and checked record and building infrastructure there. He said that issues of police would be resolved and policemen can visit to him every Tuesday for sharing their professional and personal problems which will be resolved on priority. He directed all SHOs to remain present in police stations on daily basis from 3 pm to 5 pm and to listen complaints of citizens. DIG (Operations) stressed for free registration of crime. He said that no highhandedness would be tolerated with anyone. He also appealed the citizens to cooperate with police for elimination of crime and ensuring peace in the society.