20,000 kanal land retrieved in Islamabad

Islamabad:A total of 20,000 kanal of state land worth Rs500 billion has so far been recovered from land grabbers and encroachers during a grand operation in the capital city initiated at the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the latest documents shared by the office of the Deputy Commissioner (Islamabad), the anti-encroachment grand operation is jointly being carried out by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration in almost all areas of Islamabad.

The areas from where the state land has been recovered included sectors E-11, E-12, I-14, I-15, I-16, Tarnol, Khanna Pul, Karal Chowk, Expressway, Bhara Kahu, Bahria Enclave, Mouza Sinyarai, Srinagar Highway, right of way of Korang River, Phulgran, Mohra Noor, Kot Hathiyal, Shahpur and Malata.The CDA and ICT administration also demolished construction outside the home of former Senate chairman Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari.