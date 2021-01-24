Arrangements for Pak-SA cricket matches reviewed

LAHORE:An important meeting was held here on Saturday under the chairmanship of DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz to review the arrangements for the matches to be played between Pakistan and South Africa in Lahore.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners, Police, Rescue 1122, MCL, LESCO, PTCL, PCB and others officials. DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz was briefed in detail about the matches between Pakistan and South Africa in Lahore. DC Lahore directed the MCL and LDA to turn on street lights around Gaddafi Stadium during match days. He said that even in areas where there are no street lights, proper arrangement of lights should be made.

He said that Gangaram and Jinnah hospitals would be kept alert to deal with any emergency situation. DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz said that Rescue 1122 ambulances would be on standby and LWMC personnel would ensure cleanliness arrangements at Gaddafi Stadium and surrounding roads.

He said Wasa would look into sewerage and other arrangements and that the department would not supply gas to restaurants around Gaddafi Stadium during a practice match on February 4 and all businesses around Gaddafi Stadium will be closed.

The DC Lahore said the bomb disposal squad would do the sweeping and a helipad would be built. He said that anti-dengue spray would also be done and a counter would be set up for the implementation of Corona SOPS and sampling of PCB staff would be done keeping in view the Corona SOPs.

DC Lahore said that parking arrangements would be made in Al-Hamra and Gymnasium Gym and CCTV cameras would be installed and control room would be set up in Punjab Sports Complex.

DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz said that after 14 years, the South African team has come to Pakistan and all departments will have to work together to make this event a success. He said that all the departments would extend full cooperation and make the event of matches between Pakistan and South Africa in Lahore a success.