Railways minister calls on CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at CM’s office here on Saturday.

Matters of adopting a joint strategy to retrieve the railways’ owned lands, promotion of tree plantation on railways and projects under public-private partnership came under discussion during the meeting.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar assured full support on the behalf of Punjab government for this purpose. The CM said a comprehensive plan would be chalked out along with the railways’ authorities for retrieving the railways land. Punjab police will provide full support to the Railways as well as the provincial government will extend all out cooperation for the plantations on the barren land of railways.

He said Pakistan has started it journey towards of development and prosperity, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The PTI has always promoted the politics of values. The people have rejected the elements involved in negative politics.