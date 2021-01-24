Anti-drug awareness drive launched

LAHORE: Anti-drug awareness campaign was launched at Liberty Chowk here on Saturday.A ceremony in this regard was organised by Narcotics Control Committee Punjab. The awareness campaign is against the growing trend of drugs among the youth.

Mian Tariq Mehmood, Vice Chairman, and Chief Coordinator Fawad Rasool Narcotics Control Committee Punjab, led the awareness campaign. Consultant Anti-Drug Campaign Syed Zulfiqar Hussain and Vice Chairman Chief Minister’s Complaints Cell Nasir Salman and PTI Lahore President Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Dewan, Deputy Secretary Information PTI Central Punjab Rana Akhtar Hussain, Saeed Butt, Zubair, Sadaqat Pathan, Sohail Asif Iqbal, Nadeem Ch, Syed Munawar Rizvi, Asif, Pervez Khan, Syed Mohsin, Saima Shehzad, Sarwat Rubina, Adeel Rashid, members of civil society participated in the ceremony.

Mian Tariq while talking to the media on the occasion said rallies will be held in all districts of Punjab in connection with anti-drug awareness campaign. The media has an important role to play in the drug awareness campaign, he said.