IGP visits Battagram, holds meeting with DPOs

BATTAGRAM: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi visited Battagram and presided over a high level meeting of the district police officers (DPOs).

The DPOs from Hazara division briefed the IGP about maintenance of law and order and performance of the police in their respective districts. On arrival at Battagram, a contingent of the police saluted the IGP.

He also laid a floral wreath on the memorial of martyrs and offered Fateha for them. He also planted a sapling at the police lines in Battagram. The DPO Battagram Tariq Sohail Marwat, DPO Torghar Qamar Hayat Khan, DPO Lower Kohistan Zulfiqar Khan Jadoon and DPO Kolai Palas Syed Mukhtar Shah and others attended the meeting. Appreciating the performance of the officers, the IGP said that the best strategy should be adopted to maintain law and order and check crimes.

He asked the cops to be polite to the people and take action against the outlaws. Later, talking to reporters, the IGP said that new police stations and police outposts would be set up in Battagram soon. He said that he had sent recommendations to the provincial government to restore the contract of Karakoram Police Force.

The IGP distributed commendation certificates among police officers and cops for showing good performance. He said that those who performed their duties efficiently would be encouraged while departmental action would be taken against those who were negligent.