Quaid Inter-Division Hockey C’ship opening ceremony tomorrow

LAHORE: First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship will commence with a colourful opening ceremony at National Hockey Stadium on Monday (tomorrow).

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony. Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, several Olympians, top sports stars and a large number of hockey players will also be present.