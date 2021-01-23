Fire destroys forest in Balakot

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: Unidentified people torched the thick forest in Khaith Serash area in Balakot tehsil on Friday. The fire, which was rapidly spread all-around, left the standing trees, grass and bushes destroyed. According to locals, the wildlife was also affected adversely because of the fire, which was put out by the locals after hectic efforts of hours.