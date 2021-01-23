PDM doing futile exercise: Punjab CM

LAHORE: The opposition is engaged in a futile exercise of staging agitations as the government is not facing any threat from PDM which is already facing internal chaos.

This was stated by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement on Friday. The chief minister regretted that these elements were trying to fulfill the enemyâ€™s agenda by creating a state of anarchy in the country.

Those who try to weaken the national interest cannot be the leaders, he declared. He condemned the opposition's drive to divide the nation and maintained that it was unconscious about its duties towards the public as well as the country. These elements are putting the national interest at stake for the sake of gaining some political mileage, he regretted.

There is no room for negative politics and the perpetrators of negativity should realise the facts because the nation needs unity and brotherhood, concluded the chief minister.