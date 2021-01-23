Azam Swati pledges to improve railways in six months

LAHORE: The Minister for Railways Azam Swati has pledged to improve the entire railways structure in six months with the same rolling stock.

He said he would reward workers for their good work but no overtime will be given to anyone unlawfully, said in a meeting with the delegations of trade unions of Pakistan Railways at Railway Headquarters Office, Lahore on Friday.

The meetings were attended by Inayat Ali Gujjar, Central President of Rail Mazdoor Ittehad, Hafiz Sulaiman Butt, Central President of Prem Union and Haji Saeed Arain, Secretary General of Pakistan Labor Federation Union.

The delegations gave suggestions to the railways minister regarding problems of the employees and steps to make the railways more profitable. The minister for railways said that our primary responsibility is to run the train operations for which we are paying full attention and added his doors were always open for eradication of corruption.

Later, Swati called on the contractors working in the catering department of the railways and heard their grievances and assured their redressal.

Later Swati visited the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club. and attended a detailed briefing regarding the operation of Royal Palm as per the orders of the Supreme Court. Addressing the Royal Palm Management Committee, the minister said that you should facilitate the businessmen and only then your lands will run on commercial basis.

During the briefing, Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Railways Nisar Ahmed Memon, Additional General Manager Traffic Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, Additional General Manager Shah Rukh Afshar, Divisional Superintendent Lahore Division Amir Nisar Chaudhry, Advisor to Railways Minister Dastgir Baloch Chief Commercial Manager Passenger Farooq Iqbal and Royal Palm Prince Saeed Iqbal Malik were also present.