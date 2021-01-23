Traffic woes

Although the recent completion of the Firdous Market Underpass connecting Gulberg to Lahore Cantonment and the posh DHA society provides convenience to motorists and has eased vehicular flow, it hasn’t completely eliminated the traffic problem. The main obstacle that is causing this problem is the traffic light at the Cavalry Ground intersection in the Cantonment area. While the traffic flows smoothly through the underpass – constructed at a cost of Rs1.76 billion in six months instead of projected 90 days – it snarls up at this particular road junction.

With better coordination between the Lahore Development Authority and the Lahore Cantonment Board, the traffic flow could have further eased with the construction of another underpass/flyover at the Cavalry Ground crossing. Whatever time and fuel saved at the Firdous Market Underpass is wasted at the Cavalry Ground intersection with a long tailback of vehicles.

Fawad Hashmey

Lahore