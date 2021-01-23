Shabbir, Munir sizzle as Sindh Open Golf tees off

KARACHI: Seasoned campaigners Shabbir Iqbal and Muhammad Munir shared the lead on the opening day of Jubilee Insurance 22nd Sindh Open Golf Championship after firing stunning rounds here at the Arabian Sea Country Club on Friday.

Both Shabbir and Munir returned with identical cards of five-under-par 67 to jointly occupy first position on the leader-board of the here-day championship which carries a prize purse of Rs3 million.

The championship has attracted 102 professionals including most of the top golfers of the country. There were also 10 amateurs from Karachi, with 26 senior professionals and 11 junior professionals participating in the event.

The title event of the competition is in professional category where the competitors will be vying for prize money of Rs2.3 million. The junior professional will play for the prize money of Rs200,000 and the senior professionals will compete for a prize money of Rs500,000.

Taimoor Khan and Khalid Khan of Pakistan Golf Club are sitting at second position with 4 under par 68 score. Mohammad Khalid of DHA, Talat Ejaz of LGGC and defending champion Ahmed Baig of PAF are sitting at third position with an identical three under par score of 69.

Top ranked golfer Matloob Ahmed finished the opening round with 1 under 71 to occupy 18th position. In junior professional category, Shahzad Khan of PGC and Abdul Wadood of MTG lead the first day with two over par score of 74. Amongst the amateur players, the leader is young Sameer Sayeed of KGC with a score of 75, followed by Waqas Burki and Saim Shazli at 78.