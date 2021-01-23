Traffic diversion plan for Pakistan-South Africa Test announced

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Iqbal Dara, chief the Karachi Traffic Police, has announced a traffic diversion plan for the Pakistan vs South Africa Test match that is to be played at the National Stadium from January 26 to January 30.

Alternate routes:

During the match, the following points will be closed for all kinds of traffic, and road users are requested to use alternative routes to avoid any inconvenience.

Karsaz

All kinds of traffic coming from Nursary will not be permitted to proceed towards Habib Ibrahim Rehmat ullah Road towards the stadium (Sir Shah Suleman Road). These vehicles will be diverted towards Drigh Road, and then onto Rashid Minhas Road, Millennium Mall and NIPA.

Millennium Mall

All kinds of traffic coming from Rashid Minhas Road will not be permitted to proceed towards the National Stadium. These vehicles will be diverted towards NIPA, Askari-IV (Millennium), Drigh Road to Sharea Faisal or Millennium Mall, NIPA to Safoora Chowrangi or NIPA to Gulshan Chowrangi to Sohrab Goth.

Hassan Square

From Liaquatabad via the Hassan Square flyover, traffic will not be permitted to proceed towards Stadium Road. Traffic will be diverted from the flyover towards University Road to reach their destination.

New Town

From University Road, traffic will not be permitted to proceed to Stadium Road from the New Town Chowrangi’s turning. Traffic will be diverted towards Jail Chowrangi, Shaheed-e-Millat or straight to PP Chowrangi.

Public coming to the Aga Khan Hospital and Liaquat National Hospital will be allowed from New Town Police Station’s side. Traffic police staff will be present to assist them.

Heavy traffic

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to proceed from Sohrab Goth to NIPA, Liaquatabad No.10 to Hassan Square, PP Chowrangi towards University Road.

To avoid any inconvenience, the citizens can follow the instructions of the traffic police, and park their vehicles at parking places instead of parking their vehicles on service roads or on main roads.

In case of any inconvenience, motorists can dial Traffic Police Helpline Rahnuma-1915, where staffers are available to guide and assist them. Moreover, citizens can follow the traffic police’s social media accounts; WhatsApp at 0305-9266907, Tune Sindh Police FM Radio 88.6 and visit Facebook page at www.facebook.com/karachitrafficpolice for updated information.